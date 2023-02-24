© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
'A purpose beyond the notes': Braxton Cook's new album blends jazz, R&B and a social message

Published February 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST
Braxton Cook released an album called "Who Are You When No One Is Watching" on Friday. (Lauren Desberg)
The saxophonist and composer Braxton Cook has done a lot in his 31 years. He has worked with Rhianna, Quincy Jones and Solange Knowles among many others. Friday, his new album “Who Are You When No One is Watching?” released.

It’s a soulful exploration of jazz, R&B, neo-soul and more, and he joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about it.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

