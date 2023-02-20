© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, February 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 19, 1901, an anti-gambling bill passed the legislature and was signed by Governor DeForest Richards. Also on February 19, but in 1949, Wyoming Governor Arthur G. Crane signed the Woman Jury Bill into law, giving women the right to serve on a jury. February 20, 1923, was the longest legislative day in Wyoming history - a 56 hour session. On February 21, 1922, it was reported that a Cody man attributed his failing health to prohibition. On February 22, 1898, Laramie inventor Elmer Lovejoy told the Laramie Boomerang that he planned to have his “horseless carriage ready for operation by May 1.” On February 24, 1916, the Cheyenne men’s club discussed whether prohibition really does or does not prohibit. On February 25, 1920, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920, establishing the modern systems of leasing oil and coal on federal lands and benefiting Wyoming’s state finances enormously.

