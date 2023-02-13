© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, February 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 12, 1896, the town of Meeteetse was surveyed. Also on February 12, but in 1915, a fire burned nine businesses in downtown Powell before residents extinguished the flames with dynamite charges. On February 14, 1870, Esther Hobart Morris, the first woman in the nation to hold public office, began her nine months as justice of the peace of South Pass City. Also on February 14, but in 1911, Niobrara County was created. And 58 years later, on February 14, 1959, the Central Wyoming Ski Corporation dedicated the new Hogadon Ski Area near Casper. On February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1909, the legislature approved the formation of Park County. On February 16, 1944, 55 slot machines were grabbed in a police raid in Casper. Also on February 16, but in 1916, the new Converse County courthouse opened to the public.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
