Monday, February 13

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 12, 1896, the town of Meeteetse was surveyed. Also on February 12, but in 1915, a fire burned nine businesses in downtown Powell before residents extinguished the flames with dynamite charges. On February 14, 1870, Esther Hobart Morris, the first woman in the nation to hold public office, began her nine months as justice of the peace of South Pass City. Also on February 14, but in 1911, Niobrara County was created. And 58 years later, on February 14, 1959, the Central Wyoming Ski Corporation dedicated the new Hogadon Ski Area near Casper. On February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1909, the legislature approved the formation of Park County. On February 16, 1944, 55 slot machines were grabbed in a police raid in Casper. Also on February 16, but in 1916, the new Converse County courthouse opened to the public.