Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, February 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST

A group from Visit Cheyenne recently went to France to teach them more about the state’s capital. Cowboy State Daily reports first, they stopped at Disneyland Paris’ Hotel Cheyenne. It’s a Wild West-themed immersive experience based on the city. The group also visited Cheyenne’s sister city, Lourdes. They became sister cities in the 1980s when a group of Wyomingites familiar with Frontier Days went there to help develop the first Pyrenees National Rodeo.

In another sport Wyoming is known for, early last month, ice climbers from across the country descended on Cody for the Wyoming Ice Festival. The Powell Tribune writes the frozen waterfalls in the South Fork Valley are some of the most challenging in the country.

Sheridan College’s director of strings and orchestral studies has won the grand prize in the International Society of Bassists’ professional research competition. The Sheridan Press reports Mark Elliot Bergman’s winning research indicated that electronic portfolios could be an essential stepping stone in a student’s education.

And keep an eye out for University of Wyoming football alum Marcus Epps, who will be headed to the Superbowl this weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
