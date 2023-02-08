Wednesday, February 8

A couple of Rock Springs residents helped a former resident get moving again. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Andrew Gallinger has cerebral palsy and despite several accomplishments in his personal life and his career, he felt his wheelchair was holding him back. It was routinely getting stuck and had other mechanical issues. So family friends started a community fundraising campaign and surprised him with a newer, better one.

A physical therapy business in Worland has some unique employees. Northern Wyoming News reports Ada, Bailey, and Cece the golden retrievers help patients feel comfortable and brighten their days. They rotate through shifts so there’s almost always a dog on duty.

A small-town Wyomingite recently won the bull riding portion of the Western National Stock Show. The Sheridan Press reports Bryce Burnell grew up in Arvada and now resides in Sheridan. He claimed the title with a 91-point ride on a bull named “White Trash.” It was his first 90+ point PRCA ride.

And a spearhead made by a Rawlins resident is set to be displayed in a museum in Barbados. The Rawlins Times reports Timothy Townsend donated it to a community fundraiser and it was purchased for the museum.