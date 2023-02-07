© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Pastor and professor Thema Bryant reflects on leading the nation's psychologists

Published February 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST
New president of the American Psychological Association Thema Bryant says there's more attention being paid now to the need for psychologists and other mental health professionals to not ignore spirituality. (Courtesy of Thema Bryant)
There’s been a history of conflict between faith and psychology, but that’s evolving. New president of the American Psychological Association Thema Bryant says there’s more attention being paid now to the need for psychologists and other mental health professionals to not ignore spirituality.

Bryant is a clinical psychologist with a Ph.D. from Pepperdine University, where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. She’s also an ordained minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and host of “The Homecoming” mental health podcast. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about bringing psychology to people from all walks of life.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

