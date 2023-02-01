Wednesday, February 1

Students from Teton Valley Middle School recently learned about snow science and snow sculpting during the 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes competition. Buckrail reports it’s the largest public art display in Teton Valley. This year, sculpting teams moved over 30 tons of snow to make seven sculptures in the theme of “Winter Sports.”

Speaking of outdoor sports, the Wyoming Cutt-Slam recently closed its 5th year in a row with more than 100 anglers competing in the fishing competition. The challenge is to catch the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout. Since it started 26 years ago, over 2,200 anglers have participated.

In a physical challenge, Dennis Mohatt of Sheridan will attempt to do 6,000 pushups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Veteran Services. The Sheridan Press reports he’ll try this on February 20 to help bring attention to American Heart Month.

And a team of University of Wyoming students is one of seven teams advancing to the second phase of a NASA engineering design challenge. The UW Space Rangers designed and built the Lunar Lasso, which can install a zip tie during extravehicular activity in microgravity. The device will be examined and tested by NASA in May.