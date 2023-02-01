© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, February 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST

Students from Teton Valley Middle School recently learned about snow science and snow sculpting during the 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes competition. Buckrail reports it’s the largest public art display in Teton Valley. This year, sculpting teams moved over 30 tons of snow to make seven sculptures in the theme of “Winter Sports.”

Speaking of outdoor sports, the Wyoming Cutt-Slam recently closed its 5th year in a row with more than 100 anglers competing in the fishing competition. The challenge is to catch the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout. Since it started 26 years ago, over 2,200 anglers have participated.

In a physical challenge, Dennis Mohatt of Sheridan will attempt to do 6,000 pushups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Veteran Services. The Sheridan Press reports he’ll try this on February 20 to help bring attention to American Heart Month.

And a team of University of Wyoming students is one of seven teams advancing to the second phase of a NASA engineering design challenge. The UW Space Rangers designed and built the Lunar Lasso, which can install a zip tie during extravehicular activity in microgravity. The device will be examined and tested by NASA in May.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel