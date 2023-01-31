Tuesday, January 31

Here are some facts about Wyoming’s state symbols.

The state has two official state songs. “Wyoming” written by Charles E. Winter and set to music by George E. Knapp was adopted in 1955. And more recently, in 2018, “Wyoming Where I Belong,” written by Annie & Amy Smith as a companion to the first song, was adopted as the second state song.

Wyoming’s two statues in the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall are of Esther Hobart Morris and Chief Washakie. Esther Hobart Morris was the first woman justice of the peace in the United States. She began her tenure as justice in South Pass City, Wyoming, on February 14, 1870, serving a term of nearly 9 months. Her statue was placed in April of 1960. Chief Washakie was a prominent Eastern Shoshone leader. Known for his prowess as both a warrior and a statesperson, he played a prominent role in the territorial and statehood development of Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. His statue was placed in September of 2000.

Wyoming was the first state to adopt a code of ethics. In March of 2010, an Act declaring “The Code of the West” as the official state code was signed into law. It’s based on the list in James P. Owen’s book “Cowboy Ethics.”