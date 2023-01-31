© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, January 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST

Here are some facts about Wyoming’s state symbols.
The state has two official state songs. “Wyoming” written by Charles E. Winter and set to music by George E. Knapp was adopted in 1955. And more recently, in 2018, “Wyoming Where I Belong,” written by Annie & Amy Smith as a companion to the first song, was adopted as the second state song.

Wyoming’s two statues in the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall are of Esther Hobart Morris and Chief Washakie. Esther Hobart Morris was the first woman justice of the peace in the United States. She began her tenure as justice in South Pass City, Wyoming, on February 14, 1870, serving a term of nearly 9 months. Her statue was placed in April of 1960. Chief Washakie was a prominent Eastern Shoshone leader. Known for his prowess as both a warrior and a statesperson, he played a prominent role in the territorial and statehood development of Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. His statue was placed in September of 2000.

Wyoming was the first state to adopt a code of ethics. In March of 2010, an Act declaring “The Code of the West” as the official state code was signed into law. It’s based on the list in James P. Owen’s book “Cowboy Ethics.”

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel