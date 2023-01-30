Wednesday, January 25

A Powell High School graduate recently graduated from Navy basic training in the top three percent of his class. The Powell Tribune reports Ben Hawley enlisted at the end of his junior year and wasn’t aware that the Navy recognized its top three percent. He said he was just focused on passing.

Another Navy sailor was also recently recognized. The Laramie Boomerang reports local William “PJ” Martin was promoted to Commander. He will be transferring this summer to serve as Officer in Charge of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in California.

Lyman’s Jason Harris won a different kind of award - in off-road racing. The Uinta County Herald reports 14-year-old Harris won a national championship in 2021, then turned around and did it again in 2022. He had accumulated enough points throughout the season that he was able to skip the final race and still win the title by a comfortable margin.

This winter, the streets of Gillette will be cleared by Buzz Ice Clear, Blizzard Wizard, and Plow-a-Bunga, among eight others. The Gillette News Record reports local elementary schoolers got to name the city’s snowplows as part of a new tradition.