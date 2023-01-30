© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, January 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:52 PM MST

The Jackson Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has added a book vending machine to the school. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that students can earn tokens by completing schoolwork and other tasks. Students with birthdays or half-birthdays also get a token. They can then be exchanged for a book from the machine.

Over in Riverton, a coffee shop is collecting new or gently used blankets for those in need. County10 reports the box was set up through a local church. So far this winter, it’s collected more than 50 blankets.

Some football superfans were so impressed by Cincinnati Bengals player and Casper native Logan Wilson that they made him a song. County17 reports the Bengals Boys took the song “Lola” by The Kinks and turned it into “Logan.” They filled in the lyrics with Wilson’s backstory and pro highlights.

And Buckrail reports that Dr. Martin Trott in Jackson was recently recognized as an Inspire Physician of Excellence for demonstrating a commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience while achieving excellent clinical outcomes. He’s the only surgeon to earn the award in our area.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel