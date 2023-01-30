Friday, January 27

The Jackson Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization has added a book vending machine to the school. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that students can earn tokens by completing schoolwork and other tasks. Students with birthdays or half-birthdays also get a token. They can then be exchanged for a book from the machine.

Over in Riverton, a coffee shop is collecting new or gently used blankets for those in need. County10 reports the box was set up through a local church. So far this winter, it’s collected more than 50 blankets.

Some football superfans were so impressed by Cincinnati Bengals player and Casper native Logan Wilson that they made him a song. County17 reports the Bengals Boys took the song “Lola” by The Kinks and turned it into “Logan.” They filled in the lyrics with Wilson’s backstory and pro highlights.

And Buckrail reports that Dr. Martin Trott in Jackson was recently recognized as an Inspire Physician of Excellence for demonstrating a commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience while achieving excellent clinical outcomes. He’s the only surgeon to earn the award in our area.