Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, January 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST

The USS Cheyenne, a submarine, has been awarded the 2022 Battle Effectiveness Award. K2Radio reports the “E Award” is given annually to a small number of United States Navy ships, submarines, aviation, and other units that win their battle effectiveness competition. The USS Cheyenne has received the award multiple times.

Forrest Ramsey, a third-grader from Jackson Elementary School, also has been recognized. He recently achieved a perfect score in a national critical thinking competition. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports only four third-graders nationwide earned perfect scores in the WordMasters Challenge. Three other Jackson students also achieved outstanding scores.

And Rock Springs has 12 life-sized snowmen scattered throughout its downtown through the end of February. SweetwaterNow reports the snowmen were created by local artists and there’s a scavenger hunt that goes along with them.

The National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne issued more high wind warnings than any other office in the nation in 2022. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, the 67 warnings last year tied with 2021 for the most amount of High Wind Warnings issued in a single year by the office

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
