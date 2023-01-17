© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, January 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST

The remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 28-year-old Herman Schmidt’s remains were exhumed from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 2015 to attempt to identify them. Schmidt’s name is recorded on the cemetery’s Walls of the Missing, which memorializes American servicemen who were lost, buried at sea, or went missing during WWII. Now that Schmidt has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name.

If you’re looking for a new limited edition collectible, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced early this month that it’s created a bobblehead of Liz Cheney. K2Radio reports Cheney is wearing a bright blue dress and blue-frame glasses, inspired by one of her outfits at a congressional hearing.

Wyomingites who still have their Christmas trees can put them out for recycling in January. Many Wyoming towns offer free pick up or drop off for natural trees with all lights and decorations removed. The trees are used for city mulch and other projects like riverbank restoration.

And according to pixlr.com, blue is Wyoming’s most popular color. Red was the second.

