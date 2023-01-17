© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, January 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 15, 1935, the Federal Radio Commission issued a broadcast license for a station in Thermopolis. It was the third radio station in the state. On January 17, 1877, the Cheyenne Daily Leader described Mountain Man Jim Baker as “gnarled and grizzled as . . . old pines that have graced the mountain peaks.” On January 19, 1872, the Albany County Courthouse was completed. Also on January 19, but nearly 20 years later in 1896, Butch Cassidy was released from the Wyoming State Penitentiary after a pardon from Gov. W.A. Richards. He had served 18 months of a two-year sentence for receiving a stolen horse. And on January 19, 1911, the organization of Park County was completed, with Cody as the county seat. On January 20, 1913, Wyoming House members came to blows over who should assume the speaker’s chair. Also on January 20, but more recently in 2001, Wyomingite Dick Cheney was inaugurated as vice president of the United States.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
