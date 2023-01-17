Monday, January 16

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 15, 1935, the Federal Radio Commission issued a broadcast license for a station in Thermopolis. It was the third radio station in the state. On January 17, 1877, the Cheyenne Daily Leader described Mountain Man Jim Baker as “gnarled and grizzled as . . . old pines that have graced the mountain peaks.” On January 19, 1872, the Albany County Courthouse was completed. Also on January 19, but nearly 20 years later in 1896, Butch Cassidy was released from the Wyoming State Penitentiary after a pardon from Gov. W.A. Richards. He had served 18 months of a two-year sentence for receiving a stolen horse. And on January 19, 1911, the organization of Park County was completed, with Cody as the county seat. On January 20, 1913, Wyoming House members came to blows over who should assume the speaker’s chair. Also on January 20, but more recently in 2001, Wyomingite Dick Cheney was inaugurated as vice president of the United States.