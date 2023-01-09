Monday, January 9

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on January 8, 1867, Laramie County, encompassing most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the legislature of the Dakota Territory. On January 9, 1890, the Chicago Tribune editorialized: Wyoming will come into the union in due time, but not before she is prepared financially. On January 12, 1878, the first issue of Carbon County News was published in Rawlins. On January 13, 1943, it was reported that 2,600 teachers were employed by Wyoming school districts. Also on January 13, but in 1874, Laramie City was officially incorporated. On January 14, 1932, the Wyoming Tuberculosis Association sponsored a free chest clinic in Torrington, financed by the sale of Christmas stamps. Also on January 14, but in 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler.