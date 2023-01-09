© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, January 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on January 8, 1867, Laramie County, encompassing most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the legislature of the Dakota Territory. On January 9, 1890, the Chicago Tribune editorialized: Wyoming will come into the union in due time, but not before she is prepared financially. On January 12, 1878, the first issue of Carbon County News was published in Rawlins. On January 13, 1943, it was reported that 2,600 teachers were employed by Wyoming school districts. Also on January 13, but in 1874, Laramie City was officially incorporated. On January 14, 1932, the Wyoming Tuberculosis Association sponsored a free chest clinic in Torrington, financed by the sale of Christmas stamps. Also on January 14, but in 1981, Peggy Simson Curry was named Wyoming’s first poet laureate by Gov. Ed Herschler.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
