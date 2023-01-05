Thursday, January 5

A few days before Christmas, a collision on Interstate 80 outside of Rawlins took the life of 29-year-old Saratoga resident and EMT Tyeler Harris. The Saratoga Sun reports a GoFundMe for his wife and children was set up soon after. Within four days, it had raised five times the goal. Harris’s partner, Tiffany Gruetzmacher, was also injured in the accident. When she returned home to Rawlins from the hospital, she was given a hero’s welcome and was escorted by fellow first responders.

When 85-year-old Rock Springs resident Ted Oswald went grocery shopping recently, he got a pleasant surprise. County17 reports Oswald wears his veteran hat everywhere. Another shopper saw it and thanked Oswald for his service. After shopping, they both ended up in the same checkout line. The man purchased a $100 gift card and left it for the clerk to give to Oswald. The man left before Oswald found out and could thank him.

Three Serbian students say they’re like family after meeting at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. The Torrington Telegram reports that although the three grew up in cities within an hour of each other, they didn’t meet until they all came to EWC for sports.

And the Sheridan Press reports the Sheridan High School girls wrestling team will be coached by a former Olympian in their first year this year.