Tuesday, January 3

Leroy, the family Holstein cow at the Rock Creek Ranch, got to help with Christmas this year. The Powell Tribune reports they headed out to the woods on the ranch to pick out a tree. Leroy helped them pick the right one, then carried the 12 foot tree back to the house on his back.

The City of Gillette is commissioning a painting to honor the people, landmarks, and other things that make the city special. The Gillette News Record reports the piece will be unveiled in September. It will also be turned into puzzles. The city will order 6,000 puzzles, and the proceeds from their sale will go toward another piece of artwork honoring the late Mike Enzi.

A seventh grader at Greybull Middle School recently received a pleasant surprise on the eight month anniversary of his father’s death. The Greybull Standard reports one class wrote “swag letters” to their favorite companies. Xsavier Garay chose the Brooklyn Cloth Company because it was his father’s favorite clothing brand before he passed. The company sent four boxes of their products to Xsavier and his classmates in response.

A Jackson Hole High School senior received three congressional nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports even getting one is difficult. Gabby Batchen is now waiting to hear from the school if she has been accepted.