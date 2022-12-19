Monday, December 19

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on December 18, 1944, the Oklahoma governor said Wyoming and Mississippi have the brightest oil futures in the nation. Also on December 19, but 30 years later in 1977, former Wyoming Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross, the nation's first female governor, died in Washington, D.C. at the age of 101. On December 19, 1910, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of former Cheyenne attorney Willis Van Devanter to the U.S. Supreme Court. On December 21, 1933, the Wyoming legislature defeated an attempt to institute a state income tax. On December 23, 1935, 5,600 jackrabbits were killed to feed needy families in Casper during the Great Depression. On December 24, 1914, the Stockgrowers Bank of Buffalo recommended that Santa should deposit a little amount in its bank for children. Also on December 24, but in 1968, the Wyoming Cowboys football team beat Florida 28-20 in the Sun Bowl.