Friday, December 9

Sporting Lead-Free and Hole Food Rescue are collecting packaged frozen game meat. Buckrail reports the donated meat will be distributed to others in the community. The event will be the morning of December 17 at the Teton Raptor Center.

Fort Bridger’s Natasia Brossard was recently awarded a new car as part of Progressive’s Key to Progress program. The Bridger Valley Pioneer reports the program awards a used car through Enterprise Rent-A-Car to veterans and their families. Brossard serves in the US Army Reserve. More than 100 veterans were selected this year.

The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office returned more than $8 million in unclaimed property statewide in the most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30. But, according to a press release, the amount of money turned over to the state as unclaimed property exceeded the amount being returned to the rightful owners. The office encourages residents to check their website for missing money.

Edna Scott, a former resident of Powell recently celebrated her 107th birthday. According to the Powell Enterprise Edna and her husband Walt were active in the Shoshone Rock Club of Powell for many years. Edna’s advice for a long life? Stay active, get outdoors in the fresh air, and eat wild meat. Happy birthday Edna!