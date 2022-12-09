© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, December 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST

Sporting Lead-Free and Hole Food Rescue are collecting packaged frozen game meat. Buckrail reports the donated meat will be distributed to others in the community. The event will be the morning of December 17 at the Teton Raptor Center.

Fort Bridger’s Natasia Brossard was recently awarded a new car as part of Progressive’s Key to Progress program. The Bridger Valley Pioneer reports the program awards a used car through Enterprise Rent-A-Car to veterans and their families. Brossard serves in the US Army Reserve. More than 100 veterans were selected this year.

The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office returned more than $8 million in unclaimed property statewide in the most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30. But, according to a press release, the amount of money turned over to the state as unclaimed property exceeded the amount being returned to the rightful owners. The office encourages residents to check their website for missing money.

Edna Scott, a former resident of Powell recently celebrated her 107th birthday. According to the Powell Enterprise Edna and her husband Walt were active in the Shoshone Rock Club of Powell for many years. Edna’s advice for a long life? Stay active, get outdoors in the fresh air, and eat wild meat. Happy birthday Edna!

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
