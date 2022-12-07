© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, December 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST

Three cowboys with Wyoming ties competed well during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last weekend. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Buffalo's Cole Reiner won the fourth round of bareback bronc riding. Later, former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and his partner Tyler Wade finished in first with a 3.9 second run. And Sheridan College's Zeke Thurston won the saddle bronc to take fourth in the world standings.

A couple looking to move to Wyoming is basing their choice of hometown on the local library. Cowboy State Daily reports Vern and Shireen Liebl have spent the last three and a half months crossing the state, trying to visit every library. They've visited 16 since August. There are 74 in the state.

The Wild Horse Sanctuary outside of Lander and the Wyoming Honor Farm outside of Riverton were recently included in an episode of CBS's "60 Minutes." According to County10, they discussed wild horses in Wyoming and the programs to gentle them for adoption.

Dirt Road Radio out of Moorcroft is sponsoring a program to help kids get their letters to Santa answered by Santa's elves. The Sundance Times reports any kid under 8 years old can write a letter and if they include a return address, they will get a response. Santa will even be reading a few letters on the radio

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
