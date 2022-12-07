Wednesday, December 7

Three cowboys with Wyoming ties competed well during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last weekend. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Buffalo's Cole Reiner won the fourth round of bareback bronc riding. Later, former Casper College team roper Trey Yates and his partner Tyler Wade finished in first with a 3.9 second run. And Sheridan College's Zeke Thurston won the saddle bronc to take fourth in the world standings.

A couple looking to move to Wyoming is basing their choice of hometown on the local library. Cowboy State Daily reports Vern and Shireen Liebl have spent the last three and a half months crossing the state, trying to visit every library. They've visited 16 since August. There are 74 in the state.

The Wild Horse Sanctuary outside of Lander and the Wyoming Honor Farm outside of Riverton were recently included in an episode of CBS's "60 Minutes." According to County10, they discussed wild horses in Wyoming and the programs to gentle them for adoption.

Dirt Road Radio out of Moorcroft is sponsoring a program to help kids get their letters to Santa answered by Santa's elves. The Sundance Times reports any kid under 8 years old can write a letter and if they include a return address, they will get a response. Santa will even be reading a few letters on the radio