Thursday, December 1

A 13-year-old out of Casper recently helped his mom deliver his breech baby sister. According to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the office received a call for a woman in labor. By the time the deputy arrived, Luke had stepped up and delivered baby Michaela, who had arrived a few weeks before her due date. Both mom and baby were safe and healthy. Luke was honored with a Sheriff's Office patch and challenge coins for his bravery.

Craig Plante out of Buffalo recently competed on "Wheel of Fortune." According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Plante applied as a ticked-off Wyoming cowboy who was upset at the state's lack of representation in the game. It worked and he got to compete on the show he'd watched since he was a kid.

Students at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette recreated the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week. The Gillette News-Record reports they learned the history of the parade while making floats themselves. Then, they wound through the school's hallways. The parade rounded out with a turkey created out of the school's riding vacuum and, of course, Santa.

And KZMQ Country Station and The Eagle 104.1 are hosting a Best Ho-Ho-Ho Contest. You can submit a video of you doing your best Ho-Ho-Ho through December 6th.