Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, December 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST

A 13-year-old out of Casper recently helped his mom deliver his breech baby sister. According to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the office received a call for a woman in labor. By the time the deputy arrived, Luke had stepped up and delivered baby Michaela, who had arrived a few weeks before her due date. Both mom and baby were safe and healthy. Luke was honored with a Sheriff's Office patch and challenge coins for his bravery.

Craig Plante out of Buffalo recently competed on "Wheel of Fortune." According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Plante applied as a ticked-off Wyoming cowboy who was upset at the state's lack of representation in the game. It worked and he got to compete on the show he'd watched since he was a kid.

Students at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette recreated the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week. The Gillette News-Record reports they learned the history of the parade while making floats themselves. Then, they wound through the school's hallways. The parade rounded out with a turkey created out of the school's riding vacuum and, of course, Santa.

And KZMQ Country Station and The Eagle 104.1 are hosting a Best Ho-Ho-Ho Contest. You can submit a video of you doing your best Ho-Ho-Ho through December 6th.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
