Senate expected to pass bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Columbia University law professor Katherine Franke about what the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act would mean.

Tong also speaks with Utah County marriage clerks Russ Rampton and Ben Frei about why they perform online marriage ceremonies for same-sex couples from countries where same-sex marriage is banned, even though it runs contrary to their church’s religious teachings.

