Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, November 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST

Here's the story of a famous Wyoming turkey.

According to the Casper Star Tribune, Game and Fish first started receiving reports of an aggressive tom turkey in Casper in the spring of 2015. He blocked traffic, chased female students across the Casper College campus, attacked the mailman, and even knocked over the chancellor once. Thomas Gobbles was easily identifiable by his large beard and his large attitude. At one point, Game and Fish attempted to relocate him along with other turkeys that had taken up residence in town. But while the others could be trapped, Mr. Gobbles was too smart.

Eventually, Mr. Gobbles gained a bit of fame, with his own Facebook page and everything. That's when Game and Fish deemed him untouchable. Mr. Gobbles was seen on Thanksgiving of 2016, and the agency received a few reports of him in the winter of 2017 but never confirmed it was him and he hasn't been seen since.

However, according to 101.9 KING, his son, Thomas "T.J." Gobbles, Jr. is carrying on the family tradition. The "Thomas Gobbles and Friends" Facebook page is now dedicated to the adventures of Thomas Jr. and his girlfriend Tonya. Luckily, T.J. is a bit more mild-mannered than his dad was.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
