Wednesday, November 23

The Park County Sons of the American Revolution group recently presented to county commissioners their newest honors, bestowed on nine Spanish-American War veterans buried in the county. The Powell Tribune reports all of the graves now include a medallion honoring the men's service.

Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson was slated to close in mid-October. But the over 80-year-old breakfast restaurant was saved at the last minute by two business owners in Jackson. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, Nora's is a popular local staple and the new owners plan to keep it almost exactly the same. The grand reopening is on Friday.

Sheridan High School senior Samantha Eliason is working to complete her private pilot's license before she graduates. The Sheridan Press reports she's been accruing flight time with Sheridan Pilots 307 and has even completed her first solo flight. She's also an intern with the small business and is well on her way to completing her license requirements in time.

And Andy Corbin of Cheyenne broke his own state record this year with a 1,854 pound pumpkin. The Pine Bluffs Post reports he's also set a state record in 2015 and 2019.