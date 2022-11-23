© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, November 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 23, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST

The Park County Sons of the American Revolution group recently presented to county commissioners their newest honors, bestowed on nine Spanish-American War veterans buried in the county. The Powell Tribune reports all of the graves now include a medallion honoring the men's service.

Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson was slated to close in mid-October. But the over 80-year-old breakfast restaurant was saved at the last minute by two business owners in Jackson. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, Nora's is a popular local staple and the new owners plan to keep it almost exactly the same. The grand reopening is on Friday.

Sheridan High School senior Samantha Eliason is working to complete her private pilot's license before she graduates. The Sheridan Press reports she's been accruing flight time with Sheridan Pilots 307 and has even completed her first solo flight. She's also an intern with the small business and is well on her way to completing her license requirements in time.

And Andy Corbin of Cheyenne broke his own state record this year with a 1,854 pound pumpkin. The Pine Bluffs Post reports he's also set a state record in 2015 and 2019.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
