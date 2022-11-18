Friday, November 18

The Wyoming wind disrupted coffee drinkers and people trying to fill up their gas tanks alike last week. The Moorcroft Leader reports the metal skirting around the new canopy at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop was ripped from the frame and draped instead around the pumps. It took about an hour and a half to move the approximately 200 feet of sharp metal out of the way.

The Lovell High School FFA chapter decided last minute to go trick-or-treating for canned goods on Halloween night. The Lovell Chronicle reports that about 25 students went door to door. They expected to gather about 500 items, but the drive produced more than 1,600 items, which were donated to the Lovell Food Pantry.

Bootheel 7 Livestock out of Lusk was recently recognized for its dedication to raising the best beef in the nation. The Lusk Herald reports the organization received the 2022 Certified Angus Beef Commercial Commitment to Excellence Award.

University of Wyoming sophomore place-kicker John Hoyland has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza National Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. According to a press release, finalists will be announced on November 29. The winner will be announced live on ESPN on December 8.