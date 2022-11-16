Wednesday. November 16

A recent pilates class near Gillette had some special visitors. The Gillette News Record reports a group of goats wandered through the class as part of a fundraiser. Although they disrupted a few movements, their charming personalities and energy brought smiles and laughter to the group.

Laramie resident Timmy Frazier recently participated in the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. This year was Frazier's sixth time trying out for the event, which is highly selective because of its popularity. The Laramie Boomerang reports it's a fundraiser for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Members of that community are the models.

The Wind River Transportation Authority will again be providing the University of Wyoming Thanksgiving bus this year. County10 reports the service is meant to help keep people safe while traveling for the holiday. It's available for anyone traveling from Laramie to the Fremont County area and back.

Turkey curling will return to Laramie this Saturday. The annual community event collects non-perishable food donations for the Eppson Center's Laramie Thanksgiving Dinner. The frozen turkeys that will be sent down the ice are wrapped so they can be used later, too.