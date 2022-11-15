Tuesday, November 15

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran from Casper recently won over $12,000 during a Veterans Week edition of "Wheel of Fortune." Oil City News reports Gary Wood made a mistake asking for an "I" instead of a "U" and missed out on a trip to St. Croix, but he did pay for his trip for the taping and then some.

Lander Resident Big Wind Carpenter is in Egypt this month representing the Northern Arapaho Tribe as an observer at COP27. County10 reports this is their second time attending the conference with the SustainUs youth organization but they have been organizing as a climate activist for years.

The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports that Leilani Aubry Niswander of Selma, California recently stopped by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. She's the direct descendant of Judge Joseph Payne, Sr., a distinguished Green River pioneer. A highly-prized item in the museum's collection is Judge Payne's rifle.

A Friendsgiving Dinner is being held at the University of Wyoming on November 18. Tickets are free for students. Non-UW students can bring three canned goods for the UW Food Share Pantry or a $10 donation.