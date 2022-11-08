SCOTUS hears case to decide whether federal program participants can sue states

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case out of Indiana that could have major implications for millions across the country. It will decide whether those enrolled in federally funded programs like Medicaid can sue states for not receiving services they’re entitled to.

Side Effects Public Media’s Farah Yousry reports.

