Friday, November 4

The Haunted Garden in Gillette just completed its 11th year last weekend. The Gillette News Record reports the amount of visitors has doubled from five years ago. Matt Verhelst has worked every weekend in October to make the popular attraction in his backyard. He plans to continue growing it as long as possible.

The Wyoming Wetlands Society's beaver relocation program has successfully trapped and removed 75 beavers from the Jackson Hole area this year. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the program is relatively new and works with trappers who would have otherwise killed the nuisance beavers to instead use them to repopulate areas where beavers used to live.

Today's the last day to bid on an animal house as part of "Creations 4 Critters." The Torrington Telegram reports that participating local businesses are displaying the homemade animal houses. The proceeds of the auction will be divided between Wyo Help and Waggin' Tails animal shelter.

A tortoise thought to be lost in a recent animal hoarding case has been found. The Greybull Standard reports Michelangelo was found a week after the other animals were rescued. He now lives with a new family and enjoys sleeping in the sun in their living room.