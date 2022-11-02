© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, November 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM MDT

The Gillette News Record reports that just a few weeks after it was lost, a Gillette couple asked a local jeweler if they could find the owner of a gold band that they had found while vacationing in Hawaii. Luckily it had two names and a date engraved on the inside. So in less than 24 hours, the owners were found and the ring was on its way back to Switzerland.

A group of volunteers recently rescued 3,800 trout from the Cody Canal after it was closed for the season. The Powell Tribune reports the group used electrofishing equipment to catch and remove the fish from the rapidly disappearing pools and relocate them to the river.

The Sublette Examiner reports that Big Piney High School senior Colby Jenks earned eighth place in a cross country meet in Idaho Falls in late August. He runs with the Jackson Hole High School team, which was the only Wyoming team to compete at the event.

The new Wyoming license plate design has been released. The Bighorn Radio Network reports the new plate has white text on a black background framed in red. The Steamboat logo is included, along with the silhouette of a bison with Wyoming's state seal, and the Travel Wyoming website at the bottom. The "That's Wy" tagline is on the lower right corner of the plate.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
