Second rail union votes against deal

A union representing nearly 6,000 railroad workers voted down a tentative contract agreement with freight railroad companies yesterday. The deal had been brokered by the White House just last month. The rejection from the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) is the second rejection of the deal and could mean a nationwide rail strike just in time for the holidays, potentially devastating the economy.

Seth Kaplan is Here & Now‘s transportation analyst and joins guest host Celeste Headlee with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.