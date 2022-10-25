© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
In 'Three Girls From Bronzeville,' journalist Dawn Turner probes quirks of fate that shaped her

NPR
October 25, 2022

For a book excerpt, click here.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with journalist Dawn Turner about her book “Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir about Race, Fate, and Sisterhood,” which explores the divergent life paths of herself, her sister and her best friend who all grew up in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

