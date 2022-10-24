Friday, October 21

The Platte Valley Arts Council has installed seven new public art pieces across the Upper North Platte River Valley. The Rawlins Times reports there was recently a grand reveal to showcase the new murals and sculptures in the area.

A 13-year-old girl from Big Horn recently qualified for a national rodeo after facing multiple complications. The Sheridan Press reports Addalyn Lattin qualified after placing second in barrel racing at a rodeo in Billings. She managed to do this with only two weeks of training with her new horse Gaucho under her belt and a recent family emergency that kept her parents busy. They will compete again in the youth equivalent to the National Finals Rodeo in November.

The Green River VFW is looking for help buying a new concrete niche columbarium. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the cost has gone up since the post originally looked into getting it. The columbarium niches, which hold cremation urns, are provided at no cost to veterans through the VFW.

And University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. According to a press release, the award honors the most versatile player in major college football.