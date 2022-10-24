© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, October 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 24, 2022 at 3:02 PM MDT

The Platte Valley Arts Council has installed seven new public art pieces across the Upper North Platte River Valley. The Rawlins Times reports there was recently a grand reveal to showcase the new murals and sculptures in the area.

A 13-year-old girl from Big Horn recently qualified for a national rodeo after facing multiple complications. The Sheridan Press reports Addalyn Lattin qualified after placing second in barrel racing at a rodeo in Billings. She managed to do this with only two weeks of training with her new horse Gaucho under her belt and a recent family emergency that kept her parents busy. They will compete again in the youth equivalent to the National Finals Rodeo in November.

The Green River VFW is looking for help buying a new concrete niche columbarium. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the cost has gone up since the post originally looked into getting it. The columbarium niches, which hold cremation urns, are provided at no cost to veterans through the VFW.

And University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. According to a press release, the award honors the most versatile player in major college football.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
