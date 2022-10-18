UK prime minister under pressure after economic woes and U-turns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologized for the chaos surrounding her recent mini-budget. The budget crashed the country’s currency, rattled financial markets and led to her firing her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng.

The successor — former leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt — has subsequently reversed almost the entire budget. Polling also indicates that support has all but evaporated for the Truss after only six weeks into the job.

Calum Macdonald is a host and reporter for Times Radio in the UK and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

