Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, October 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 18, 2022 at 7:02 PM MDT

Josh Super of Cody has summited all 35 of Wyoming's mountain peaks that are over 2,000 feet tall. According to the Cody Enterprise, it took Super just over two years. He started in May of 2020, just a few weeks after he moved to the state. Super is the first person to summit all 35 peaks.

Taylor Curtin, a senior at Campbell County High School, got stuck in Orlando, Florida when Hurricane Ian hit. But the Gillette News Record reports that didn't stop her from fulfilling her segment of "Weather with the Women," which she does with two other classmates on Camel-TV. During the hurricane, Curtin went outside in the wind and rain to film the segments that her classmates watched.

A horse from one of the Bureau of Land Management's Wyoming wild horse roundups has found a new life as a New York City Police horse. According to K2News, Officer Gomez and his human partner roam the building canyons of the city, on the hunt for criminals and neck scratches.

And the Wyoming Department of Health is inviting residents to share their pictures of Wyoming life for this year's National Rural Health Day Photo Contest. The deadline to enter is October 30.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
