Friday, September 30

The historic cattle dipping vat on national forest land near Bondurant has been restored. According to the Sublette Examiner, the vat was used routinely from 1936 to 1938 during outbreaks of sarcoptic scabies. Cattle would be dipped in a special mixture to kill the mites. The newly restored vat has a plaque describing the practice and it now bears the brands of the 14 Hoback Basin cattle ranchers who received quarantine orders during its use.

The Sundance Library recently installed a StoryWalk. The Sundance Times reports the installation contains a children's book spread over 22 placards with interactive activities along the way. The library plans to change the featured book at least four times a year.

The Wheatland High School marching band recently traveled to Colorado to compete in the Friendship Cup Marching Band Contest. According to the PC Record-Times, the band has never competed in a true competition - Wyoming's culminating marching band event is a festival. They earned 8th place.

Special Olympics Wyoming is holding its annual Fall Tournament Competition next Wednesday through Friday. According to K2News, they're still looking for volunteers to help with the event.