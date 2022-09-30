© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, September 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT

The historic cattle dipping vat on national forest land near Bondurant has been restored. According to the Sublette Examiner, the vat was used routinely from 1936 to 1938 during outbreaks of sarcoptic scabies. Cattle would be dipped in a special mixture to kill the mites. The newly restored vat has a plaque describing the practice and it now bears the brands of the 14 Hoback Basin cattle ranchers who received quarantine orders during its use.

The Sundance Library recently installed a StoryWalk. The Sundance Times reports the installation contains a children's book spread over 22 placards with interactive activities along the way. The library plans to change the featured book at least four times a year.

The Wheatland High School marching band recently traveled to Colorado to compete in the Friendship Cup Marching Band Contest. According to the PC Record-Times, the band has never competed in a true competition - Wyoming's culminating marching band event is a festival. They earned 8th place.

Special Olympics Wyoming is holding its annual Fall Tournament Competition next Wednesday through Friday. According to K2News, they're still looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel