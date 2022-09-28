© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
European leaders say Nord Stream pipeline leaks were caused by Russian sabotage

NPR
Published September 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT

Three leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Europe were most likely caused by explosions near the pipeline that happened almost simultaneously earlier this week.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam about why European leaders say it’s Russian sabotage and what that might mean for energy supplies and tensions between Europe and Russia that have grown since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

