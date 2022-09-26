Monday, September 26

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on September 25, 1963, President John F. Kennedy spoke at the University of Wyoming. Former Vice President Dick Cheney attended the speech as a U-W student and told Wyoming Public Radio that inspired him to get into politics.

On September 26, 1886, the townsite of Chugwater was laid out by railroad surveyors. Also on September 26, but in 1904, Pinedale was founded when the first town plat was drawn on a piece of yellow cloth showing blocks, lots and streets.

On September 27, 2000, Rulon Gardner of Star Valley defeated Russian Aleksandr Karelin to win the gold medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling at the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. On September 30, 1911, the grand opening was held for the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow. On September 30, 1916, the Wyoming National Guard arrived for service in Deming, New Mexico, to fight against the forces under Mexican Gen. Pancho Villa. On October 1, 1941, daredevil parachutist George Hopkins intentionally landed on Devils Tower. But was stuck there for six days before he was rescued by climbers who endured rain and ice to save him.