Friday, September 23

The Gillette Police Department has joined a national accreditation program. According to the Gillette News Record, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement is a national group that sets standards for police departments based on best practices. After the department conducts a self assessment of its current policies, the commission will do its own assessment.

Glenrock Animal Control Officer Stuart McCrary recently saved the life of a town resident - a human, not a furry friend. According to the Glenrock Independent, Justin Virgilio accidentally cut himself to the bone and punctured his ulnar artery while working around the house. McCrary, who happened to be at police dispatch when Virgilio arrived to meet the ambulance, applied a tourniquet, put the proper dressings on, added a tight wrap and reset the tourniquet, all before the ambulance arrived, which only took three minutes. Hospital medical staff said that without McCrary's skilled intervention, Virgilio may not have made it.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is part of a project working to install a Kindness Rock Garden in downtown Rock Springs. According to the Rock Springs Rocket Miner, they're encouraging people to paint a rock for the garden and take one in return.

And County10 reports Parker Paxton of Riverton won his third individual high school golf championship last week.