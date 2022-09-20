© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, September 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT

A Burlington High School graduate has created an app to provide mentorship for rural youth. According to the Greybull Standard, the app, called "Positivity Outward," allows students from middle school through college to choose from mentors from multiple states and countries to help them in tasks like filling out job and college applications, exploring career directions, developing life skills and even navigating mental health challenges. It's currently available on a website, and will soon be available in phone app stores.

A new book called "The History of Cody's Volunteer Fire Department" is now available. According to the Cody Enterprise, the book by Park County Fire Protection District #2 is 400 pages of black-and-white illustrations and historical research.

The Rock Springs City Council recently heard about ways to reduce the deer population in the city. According to SweetwaterNOW, an easy way residents can keep deer from coming into the city is to not give them food and water.

The annual Wyoming State Pumpkin Championship Weigh-Off will be on October 1 in Worland. And after the competition, the pumpkins will be dropped from a height of 200 feet to explode on the ground.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
