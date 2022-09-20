Tuesday, September 20

A Burlington High School graduate has created an app to provide mentorship for rural youth. According to the Greybull Standard, the app, called "Positivity Outward," allows students from middle school through college to choose from mentors from multiple states and countries to help them in tasks like filling out job and college applications, exploring career directions, developing life skills and even navigating mental health challenges. It's currently available on a website, and will soon be available in phone app stores.

A new book called "The History of Cody's Volunteer Fire Department" is now available. According to the Cody Enterprise, the book by Park County Fire Protection District #2 is 400 pages of black-and-white illustrations and historical research.

The Rock Springs City Council recently heard about ways to reduce the deer population in the city. According to SweetwaterNOW, an easy way residents can keep deer from coming into the city is to not give them food and water.

The annual Wyoming State Pumpkin Championship Weigh-Off will be on October 1 in Worland. And after the competition, the pumpkins will be dropped from a height of 200 feet to explode on the ground.