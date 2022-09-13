Prescribed burns can resume, but new rules make the fire management practice tricky

The chief of the U.S. Forest Service has lifted a temporary ban on prescribed burns. But new restrictions on how crews can carry out controlled fires could limit the practice at a time when some experts say it’s needed most.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with NPR national desk correspondent Kirk Siegler in Boise, Idaho.

