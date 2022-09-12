© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, September 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on September 12, 1963, the king and queen of Afghanistan visited the University of Wyoming. On September 13, 1918, John Kenkel of Cheyenne was granted a patent for a pot lid holder that looked much like a pair of tongs. On September 14, 1950, President Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its present size. On September 15, 1938, Black Kettle, an Oglala Sioux man who was killed by a sheriff's posse on Lightning Creek in 1903, was reburied in public ceremonies at the Wyoming State Fair. On September 16, 1988, Cincinnati Red Tom Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers - he was from Casper.

According to the Wyoming Almanac, on September 12, 1973, winds of 100 mph were clocked in the Tetons and blew down 10,000 trees in a swath hundreds of yards wide and 15 miles long east of Jackson.

Also according to the Wyoming Almanac, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt traveled through southern Wyoming in September of 1935, he was presented with a gift of antelope steaks… three separate times.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
