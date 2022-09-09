Friday, September 9

Roadhouse Brewing Co. in Jackson has been named a "Best for the World 2022" Certified B Corporation for Performance and Excellence Beyond Profit. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this is the second year in a row it's received the recognition. The brewery uses a CO2 recovery system, solar panels, high-grade recycling practices, and more, to fulfill its mission to act as a steward of the environment.

Cody Nite Rodeo clown Zack Cook has received his pro card. According to the Cody Enterprise, Cook became a rodeo clown three years ago by accident and hasn't looked back since. In order to get the pro card recognition, Cook had to collect four signatures from certain top rodeo competitors who said they believed he was pro rodeo material. His performance was also evaluated on a random day.

This past weekend, a Rock Springs 18-year-old with cerebral palsy got to live his dream - he got to go on a motorcycle ride. The Laramie Boomerang reports Vincent Johnson needed a sidecar to ride in though, which connected his grandmother with a man in Rapid City, South Dakota who had a sidecar. The Rapid City man recruited nearly 60 other bikers and members of the Sweetwater community to take Johnson on his dream ride.

And the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project recently installed six new statues in downtown Cheyenne.