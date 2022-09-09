© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, September 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM MDT

Roadhouse Brewing Co. in Jackson has been named a "Best for the World 2022" Certified B Corporation for Performance and Excellence Beyond Profit. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this is the second year in a row it's received the recognition. The brewery uses a CO2 recovery system, solar panels, high-grade recycling practices, and more, to fulfill its mission to act as a steward of the environment.

Cody Nite Rodeo clown Zack Cook has received his pro card. According to the Cody Enterprise, Cook became a rodeo clown three years ago by accident and hasn't looked back since. In order to get the pro card recognition, Cook had to collect four signatures from certain top rodeo competitors who said they believed he was pro rodeo material. His performance was also evaluated on a random day.

This past weekend, a Rock Springs 18-year-old with cerebral palsy got to live his dream - he got to go on a motorcycle ride. The Laramie Boomerang reports Vincent Johnson needed a sidecar to ride in though, which connected his grandmother with a man in Rapid City, South Dakota who had a sidecar. The Rapid City man recruited nearly 60 other bikers and members of the Sweetwater community to take Johnson on his dream ride.

And the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project recently installed six new statues in downtown Cheyenne.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel