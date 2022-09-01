© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, September 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT

Even though it's only September, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is sold out of season passes. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this is the earliest they've been sold out., No more passes will be released because the resort wants people to be spending time on the slopes and not in lines. But anyone who wants to work for the mountain gets a free pass as part of their benefits.

The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting virtual submissions for the annual National Creative Arts Competition. It showcases the creative endeavors of veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions. All veterans can submit their work for a virtual art show, but only those enrolled in the VA for healthcare are eligible for the competition. Submissions are due September 16.

In celebration of National Honey Month, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting a Family Day in Cheyenne on September 10. According to a press release, there will be games, crafts, and educational talks about bees and honey.

And according to the Wyoming Almanac, the first Saratoga fish Fry was held on August 28 and 29 in 1907.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel