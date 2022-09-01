Thursday, September 1

Even though it's only September, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is sold out of season passes. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, this is the earliest they've been sold out., No more passes will be released because the resort wants people to be spending time on the slopes and not in lines. But anyone who wants to work for the mountain gets a free pass as part of their benefits.

The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting virtual submissions for the annual National Creative Arts Competition. It showcases the creative endeavors of veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions. All veterans can submit their work for a virtual art show, but only those enrolled in the VA for healthcare are eligible for the competition. Submissions are due September 16.

In celebration of National Honey Month, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting a Family Day in Cheyenne on September 10. According to a press release, there will be games, crafts, and educational talks about bees and honey.

And according to the Wyoming Almanac, the first Saratoga fish Fry was held on August 28 and 29 in 1907.