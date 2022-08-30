August 30, 2022

The Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum is getting its first permanent space. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the society has rented spaces around town since its 1958 inception. A house that was built in 1949 has been sliced into pieces and is moving to Star Valley so that the lot can be used for the new building.

A Gillette 12-year-old recently gained national fame. The Casper Star Tribune reports a video of Aydin Jeffress hitting a home run during the Little League Mountain Region Tournament earlier this month spread quickly after people noticed he was wearing adult-sized yellow work gloves instead of traditional batting gloves. Jeffress started wearing the work gloves a few weeks earlier during practice because he kept ripping through his batting gloves. Professional athletes and companies have reached out to Jeffress over it.

Cody had a power outage early on Friday morning. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, despite the storm that passed through, it was caused by a raccoon. This is at least the fourth time in the past several years that a raccoon has caused an outage in Cody by climbing into a power substation.