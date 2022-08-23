© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, August 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 23, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT

A burning piece of luggage prompted the evacuation of about a dozen people at St. John's Health in Jackson last Thursday. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, people smelled burning plastic and called the police. It turned out a laptop inside of a backpack inside of a suitcase inside of a garbage bag was to blame. Officials don't suspect foul play, but rather that someone threw away a laptop with a failing battery which caught fire in the sun-soaked trashcan.

Freshman Cowboy wrestler Jore Volk recently won the US its first medal of the 2022 U20 World Championships in Bulgaria. According to a press release, Volk is now returning to Laramie for his first season with the Cowboys.

Officials from the Ministry of Higher Education and Research and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries from the Republic of Tunisia will be visiting the University of Wyoming in about a week. According to a UW email, this is the second official Tunisian visit to Wyoming, following a July visit to campus from the new Tunisian ambassador to the United States.

And yesterday marked the first day of the fall semester for University of Wyoming students.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
