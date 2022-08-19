© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

At 85, legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter is still going strong

NPR
Published August 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT

Full the full story, click here

We revisit Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee’s conversation with Grammy-winning, world recording-holding jazz bassist Ron Carter from March. Carter celebrated his 85th birthday with a concert at Carnegie Hall in May.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Carter is the most recorded jazz bassist with over 2200 sessions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.