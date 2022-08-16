© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on August 14, 1981, the first camera was allowed in a Wyoming Supreme Court session. On August 17, 1878, three Laramie women ascended Snowy Range and planted the U.S. flag. Also on August 17, but much later in 1964, Lady Bird Johnson dedicated the new Flaming Gorge Reservoir on a stop at Green River while on a western tour. On August 19, 1843, explorer John C. Fremont reported finding coal in rabbit burrows near Ham Fork of the Green River. It was the first recorded discovery of the mineral in what is now Wyoming. And on August 20, 1886, U.S. Army Capt. Moses Harris arrived in Yellowstone with a company of cavalry to help run and protect the park.

The Sheridan Enterprise reported on August 17, 1914, that a baby girl had been born to Mr. and Mrs. James E. Jennings. She was the first baby born in Passaic, Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Daily Leader reported on August 18, 1907, that a train would run from Cheyenne to Wheatland to Douglas for the upcoming state fair. The fare for a round trip was $2.35.

