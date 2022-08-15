© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Poland declares that household cats are now an invasive species

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT
A kitten sits in his enclosure at a Buddhist temple in the suburbs of Shanghai on December 3, 2015. (Johannes Eisele/ Getty Images)
An institute in Poland has declared the household cat an invasive species. In Iceland, household cats have a curfew. What’s so dangerous about these cats?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief at Scientific American about the damage that household cats do to nearby species when they’re let outside.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

