Wyoming voters will decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday. The Wyoming Republican has angered many GOP voters for taking a stand against former President Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd is in Wyoming talking with voters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.