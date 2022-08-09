© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Concern grows in New Mexico following the murder of four Muslim men

NPR
Published August 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

Concern is growing in Albuquerque, N.M., in the wake of the murder of four Muslim men. Local authorities believe the murders may be related and are asking for the public’s help in locating a sedan they believe may have been used in the fatal shootings.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with KUNM’s Megan Kamerick for an update on the shootings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.